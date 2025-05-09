Oil & Gas

California gas prices predicted to rise amid refinery closures

According to predictions, commuters could pay upwards of $8.00 a gallon in Northern California

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gas prices across the state are predicted to rise amid planned refinery closures.

"We have very special gas here in California. Our blend is completely different than anywhere else in the country, so the gas we make and sell here is very specific to California," said University of Southern California Professor Michael Mische.

The Valero Refinery in Benicia and a refinery in Southern California are set to close soon.

Scott Budman has the full report in the video above.

