California gas prices predicted to rise amid refinery closures

Gas prices across the state are predicted to rise amid planned refinery closures.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to predictions, commuters could pay upwards of $8.00 a gallon in Northern California.

"We have very special gas here in California. Our blend is completely different than anywhere else in the country, so the gas we make and sell here is very specific to California," said University of Southern California Professor Michael Mische.

The Valero Refinery in Benicia and a refinery in Southern California are set to close soon.

Scott Budman has the full report in the video above.

Gas prices across the state are predicted to rise amid planned refinery closures. A new report suggests some areas can see prices as high as $8.00 a gallon. NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai spoke with Michael Mische, a professor at the University of Southern California, to understand the details.