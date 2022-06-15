gas prices

NorCal Gas Station Manager Fired After Mistakenly Setting Gas Price at 69 Cents

By NBC Bay Area staff

Mario Tama | Getty Images News | Getty Images

A Rancho Cordova man was fired recently after he mistakenly set up gas prices far below the current standard price in California, SFGate reported.

Several customers went to a Shell gas station in town on June 9 to find gas prices at only 69 cents a gallon.

Making It in the Bay Jun 13

Bay Area Gas Prices Continue Steady Climb, Closing in on $7 a Gallon

gas prices Jun 11

$5 Gas Is Here: AAA Says Nationwide Average Hits New High

John Szczecina, the former manager on duty at the time of the incident, accidentally placed the decimal point in the wrong place when trying to set the correct price of $6.99 per gallon.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Szczecina's mistake cost the gas station a total of $16,000.

A swift rise in gas prices continued over the past week and doesn't appear to be slowing anytime soon as the average cost in the Bay Area approaches $7 a gallon. Cierra Johnson reports.

The average gas price in the Bay Area as of Monday ranged from $6.47 in Solano County to $6.68 in Marin County, AAA data showed. Among the region's three major metro areas, San Francisco had the highest average price at $6.64, while San Jose and Oakland both were at $6.55.

Here are a few tips to help save money at the pump:

  • Use a gas-finding app that locates stations with the lowest prices.
  • Pay with a gas credit card.
  • Plan trips in advance for the most efficient route; Google Maps and other travel apps can assist.
  • Drive the speed limit and minimize idling time.

This article tagged under:

gas pricesCaliforniarancho cordova
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us