California Gets More Rain But Remains in Drought

Rain fell across parts of Northern California on Thursday, and more was possible into the weekend, but forecasts were backing off chances of an atmospheric river event next week, the National Weather Service said.

Snow levels were expected to remain high but possibly lower to mountain pass levels when another system moves through on Friday and Saturday, forecasters said.

Early forecasts had suggested a potentially impactful atmospheric river arriving in Northern California possibly as early as late Sunday, but modeling has since predicted most of the moisture will shift north into the Pacific Northwest.

Some improvement in Northern California’s drought situation were attributed to a strong atmospheric river in late October, but the entire state remains in various stages of drought, according to Thursday’s weekly report by the U.S. Drought Monitor.