CA Governor Declares State of Emergency for San Diego County Due to Valley Fire

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in San Diego County Sunday night due to the Valley Fire.

Thousands of acres have been charred by the fast-moving Valley Fire, reports NBC 7's Amber Frias

The emergency proclamation includes:

Mobilizing the California National Guard to support disaster response and relief efforts

Suspending provisions of Unemployment Insurance Code, imposing a one-week waiting period for unemployment insurance applicants for all applicants unemployed as a direct result of the fires who applied for unemployment insurance benefits from Friday dating back to March 4

Waiving fees to replace copies of certificates of birth, death, marriage and dissolution-of-marriage records for anyone who lost such records as a result of the fire

Suspending Vehicle Code sections requiring payment of fees for requests of replacing a driver's license or identification card, vehicle registration certificate or certificate of title for anyone who lost such records as a result of the fire

Suspending Vehicle Code sections requiring the timely registration or transfer of title for any vehicle for any resident unable to comply with those requirements as a result of the fire.

The time covered by the suspension shall not be included in calculating any late penalty.

The Valley FIre began at approximately 2:15 p.m. Saturday off Spirit Trail

and Japatul Road in the Japatul Valley near Alpine. As of Monday morning, it burned 10,258 acres and was 1% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Crews worked in triple-digit heat again on Sunday, saving homes threatened by the Valley Fire, reports NBC 7's Ramon Galindo.