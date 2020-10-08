coronavirus pandemic

California Governor Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Newsom was tested on Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution," his office said

By The Associated Press

Rich Pedroncelli/Getty Images

Gov. Gavin Newsom has tested negative for the coronavirus after someone in his office was infected and another state employee tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Thursday.

Newsom was tested on Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution," his office said.

A staff member earlier tested positive for the virus but hadn't interacted with Newsom or anyone who often sees the governor, according to the statement from his office.

Separately, a state employee who works in a space shared by some of the governor’s staff also tested positive.

“The governor’s office continues to follow all state COVID-19 protocols for workplaces,” the statement said.

Newsom was last tested on Sept. 14 before meeting with President Donald Trump. The governor said Wednesday that he has been tested many times and always came up negative.

The governor’s office said it would notify the media every time Newsom takes a test, along with the result.

California has reported more than 834,000 coronavirus cases and more than 16,300 deaths.

