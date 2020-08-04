coronavirus

California Issues Health Guidelines for Youth Sports

By Robert Jablon

NBC Universal, Inc.

California on Monday issued guidelines for youth sports programs that effectively bar competitions, tournaments and assemblies by school teams and club and recreational teams.

The concern is that they require close contact or promote congregating among young people, parents and coaches.

Practices and conditioning will be limited and ideally should be held outdoors, the guidelines state. Permitted exercises are for building individual skills, such as running drills and body-weight exercises.

California

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Technical Issue Has California Under-Reporting Virus Cases

US MARINES CORPS 4 hours ago

Marine Corps Finds Sunken AAV, Remains of Troops Killed in Southern California ‘Training Mishap'

Last month, the California Interscholastic Federation, which governs high school athletics, announced that the fall sports season would be pushed back to 2021.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCalifornia
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us