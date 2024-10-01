California governor signs law banning college legacy and donor admissions

Private, nonprofit colleges in California will be banned from giving preference in the admissions process to applicants related to alumni or donors of the school under a new law signed this week by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The goal of the measure passed this year by legislators is to give students a fair opportunity to access higher education, regardless of their socioeconomic status.

“In California, everyone should be able to get ahead through merit, skill, and hard work,” Newsom said in a statement after signing the bill Monday. “The California Dream shouldn’t be accessible to just a lucky few, which is why we’re opening the door to higher education wide enough for everyone, fairly.”

The law taking effect in Sept. 2025 affects private institutions that consider family connections in admissions, including the University of Southern California, Stanford University, Claremont McKenna College and Santa Clara University.

The public University of California system eliminated legacy preferences in 1998.

Legacy admissions came under renewed scrutiny after the U.S. Supreme Court last year struck down affirmative action in college admissions.

Democratic Assemblymember Phil Ting, who authored the California bill, said it levels the playing field for students applying to college.

“Hard work, good grades and a well-rounded background should earn you a spot in the incoming class – not the size of the check your family can write or who you’re related to,” Ting said in a statement Monday.