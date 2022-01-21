California

California Police Officer Dies After Being Struck by Wrong-Way Driver

A police officer riding a motorcycle to work was killed Friday after being struck by a man driving the wrong way on a Sacramento highway, officials said.

The officer, a six-year veteran of the Elk Grove Police Department, was riding on Highway 99 when he was hit around 5:15 a.m. He was taken to a hospital where he died, said Elk Grove Police Chief Timothy Albright.

“Unfortunately, our officer succumbed to his injuries,” Albright said. “We are deeply saddened. We grieve for the family, the law enforcement family, for the family of our officer, and for our community.”

The wrong-way driver is cooperating with the investigation, the California Highway Patrol said.

It’s unclear whether alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.

The southbound lanes of Highway 99 were closed for hours.

