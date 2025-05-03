California reservoirs exceed normal water levels

The latest California water data showed the state's largest reservoirs are nearly 20% higher than normal.

The San Pablo Reservoir in the East Bay is nearly full, currently at 75% capacity, and will likely reach capacity as it collects more water from the melting Sierra snowpack.

The reservoir is one of four East Bay MUD-managed water supplies.

"We expect to be in pretty good shape going into the Summer and comfortably above drought levels," said Christopher Tritto / East Bay MUD Public Information Representative.

According to the Northern California Water Association, the state's largest reservoir at Mount Shasta is at capacity for the third year in a row. Water from the reservoir contributes to the Sacramento River Delta and Bay Area groundwater.

Data from East Bay MUD showed its largest water supplies at Comanche Reservoir and Padree Lake are also nearly full and will be able to supply the four smaller reservoirs through the summer.

"We won’t have any drought restrictions. We won’t have anything mandatory going into the Summer," Tritto said.

According to Tom Smegal, CEO and general manager of the Bay Area Water Supply and Conservation Agency, conservation during the summer months at homes and farms has helped water agencies maintain near capacity levels.

"We know that the next drought is just around the corner, so the users of these water agencies do need to continue to conserve," Smegal said.

Bay Area users have been some of the best in conserving water over the past 15 years, according to BAWSCA, which helps manage two dozen water agencies in the San Francisco area.

"Maybe a 20-percent drop in annual water demands over that period of time, so that is significant as far as saving storage for the next year," Smegal said.

BAWSCA's 2.7 million-plus water users get most of their water from Hetch Hetchy Reservoir, which is also near capacity and likely will reach capacity with winter snow runoff.

Smegal said he expects users will continue their saving ways during heavy winter years because they know there will be lean years ahead.

Both BAWSCA and East Bay MUD said they're continually educating users about water conservation.

"Water conservation is something we are trying to stress every year, all the time. It’s just part of living in California," Tritto said.