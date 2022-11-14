RSV

California Reports First Death of Child Under 5 Tied to Flu and RSV

By NBC Bay Area staff

California on Monday reported its first death this winter season in a child under age of 5 tied to flu and RSV.

In a statement, the department said details of where the death occurred would not be disclosed to protect patient confidentiality.

"Our hearts go out to the family of this young child," CDPH Director Dr. Tomas Aragon said. "This tragic event serves as a stark reminder that respiratory viruses can be deadly, especially in very young children and infants."

"We are entering a busy winter virus season – with RSV, flu and COVID-19 spreading – and urge parents and guardians to vaccinate their children as soon as possible against flu and COVID-19. It’s also important to follow basic prevention tips like frequent hand washing, wearing a mask, and staying home when sick to slow the spread of germs.” 

