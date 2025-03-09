California state senator introduces bill to regulate AI in the workplace

State Senator Jerry McNerney, D-Pleasanton announced the "No Robo Bosses Act" on Thursday, his office announced.

The first-of-its-kind bill aims to ensure human oversight of artificial intelligence in workplace decisions, a press release issued Thursday noted.

Senate Bill 7 would prevent California employers from relying solely on AI, also known as automated decision-making systems (ADS), for hiring, promotions, discipline, or termination, the senator's office said.

It would also reportedly ban AI systems from using personal data to predict a worker's future behavior.

"Businesses are increasingly using AI to boost efficiency and productivity in the workplace. But there are currently no safeguards to prevent machines from unjustly or illegally impacting workers' livelihoods and working conditions," Sen. McNerney said.

The bill is sponsored by the California Federation of Labor Unions, AFL-CIO.

"No worker should have to answer to a robot boss when they are fearful of getting injured on the job, or when they have to go to the bathroom or leave work for an emergency," said Lorena Gonzalez, President of the California Federation of Labor Unions, AFL-CIO, representing over 1,300 unions with 2.3 million union members.

SB 7 is co-authored by Assemblymembers Sade Elhawary, D-South Los Angeles, and Isaac Bryan, D-Los Angeles.