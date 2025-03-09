California

California state senator introduces bill to regulate AI in the workplace

By Bay City News

State Senator Jerry McNerney, D-Pleasanton announced the "No Robo Bosses Act" on Thursday, his office announced.

The first-of-its-kind bill aims to ensure human oversight of artificial intelligence in workplace decisions, a press release issued Thursday noted.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Senate Bill 7 would prevent California employers from relying solely on AI, also known as automated decision-making systems (ADS), for hiring, promotions, discipline, or termination, the senator's office said.

US Government Mar 7

California sues Trump administration over mass firings of federal workers

Gavin Newsom Mar 6

Newsom opposes trans athletes in women's sports, splitting with progressives

It would also reportedly ban AI systems from using personal data to predict a worker's future behavior.

"Businesses are increasingly using AI to boost efficiency and productivity in the workplace. But there are currently no safeguards to prevent machines from unjustly or illegally impacting workers' livelihoods and working conditions," Sen. McNerney said.

The bill is sponsored by the California Federation of Labor Unions, AFL-CIO.

"No worker should have to answer to a robot boss when they are fearful of getting injured on the job, or when they have to go to the bathroom or leave work for an emergency," said Lorena Gonzalez, President of the California Federation of Labor Unions, AFL-CIO, representing over 1,300 unions with 2.3 million union members.

SB 7 is co-authored by Assemblymembers Sade Elhawary, D-South Los Angeles, and Isaac Bryan, D-Los Angeles.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Californiaartificial intelligence
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us