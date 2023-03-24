California Ski Resorts to Stay Open Into the Summer

Summer skiing, anyone?

Thanks to an abundant snowpack, at least two California ski resorts plan to stay open into the summer months.

Palisades Tahoe said it will keep Alpine side lifts spinning and runs open most days through July 4, weather and conditions permitting. Operations on the Palisades side of the mountain will come to a close May 29 due to a construction project.

Visit the Palisades Tahoe website for detailed information on spring and summer operations.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Mammoth Mountain said it plans to stay open daily through at least July. An actual closing date is still up in the air.

"Sitting on one of the deepest base depths ever recorded at Main Lodge, it’s going to be some of the best spring skiing and riding we’ve ever seen," the resort said in an Instagram post.