California to spend $71 million on housing programs

In a recent news release by California's Department of Housing and Community Development, it was announced that $71 million in total will be distributed to 52 counties across California to help address the currently ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

About $56 million of the funds will be dedicated to three Transitional Age Youth programs, which provide " stable housing and other critical services" to adults under the age of 25.

The remaining $15 million will be distributed across eight communities with the goal of finding "scalable solutions that can be shared across the state to address and ultimately end family homelessness."

In regards to the programs being funded, Gov. Gavin Newsom said, “These grants are critical for helping to connect some of the most vulnerable Californians with access to housing. Many of these young adults don’t have the support of friends or family that most of us take for granted.”