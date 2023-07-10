California State Controller's Office reveals mayoral compensations

Newly-released data shows San Francisco Mayor London Breed had the highest salary last year, beating out mayors in charge of more populated cities.

Breed made $444,000 in 2022, including $357,000 in wages and $87,000 in retirement and health benefits. That’s about $89,000 more than what the city of Los Angeles paid last year.

Its former and current mayor were paid a combined $354,000 even though LA has four times the number of residents.

For perspective, San Jose's mayor made $247,000 in wages and benefits.

And while the city of Oakland has half the number of residents than San Jose, its mayor’s compensation last year was more than San Jose and LA at nearly $357,000 in wages and benefits.

This was before current Mayor Sheng Thao took office. On Tuesday, the Oakland finance committee will vote on a salary increase for Thao -- an increase of $75,000.

If it gives it the green light, then the city council will vote on Tuesday.

One council member already knows how he’ll vote.

“I will not be supporting that action. Considering the fact that the financial condition that the city of Oakland is in today and it will be in the coming year,” said Councilmember Noel Gallo.

He said that next year, the city’s looking at a deficit total of about $360 million.

“The public is demanding that our neighborhoods become safe, clean, healthy, and that’s where we outta be directing our dollars opposed to elevating the salary of the mayor,” said Gallo.

Experts said the highest paid mayors in California are mostly in bigger cities where the mayors serve as chief executive and have more authority than city council members.

Breed and Thao are some of those mayors.

Of the 459 cities in the report, only 22 cities spent more than six figures on mayoral compensation last year.