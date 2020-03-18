coronavirus

California State Parks Temporarily Close All Campgrounds to Slow Coronavirus Spread

By NBC Bay Area staff

MILL VALLEY, CA – AUGUST 20: A vistor walks along a path of Coastal Redwood trees at Muir Woods National Monument on August 20, 2013 in Mill Valley, California. A four-year study by the Save the Redwoods League called “the Redwoods and Climate Change Initiative” found that due to changing environmental conditions, California’s Coast Redwoods and Giant Sequoias are experiencing an unprecedented growth surge and have produced more wood over the past century than any other time in their lives. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The California State Parks announced Wednesday they are temporarily closing all campgrounds to support California's efforts to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

However, non-campground outdoor areas of parks, including trails and beaches will remain open to the public. "Visitors are reminded to practice social distancing and maintain at least six feet between other visitors and anyone who is coughing or sneezing," the State Parks communicated in a press release.

Activities such as guided tours and large events have been cancelled and visitor centers and museums at the parks have been closed. However, restrooms will remain open.

"State Parks is monitoring the COVID-19 situation carefully and is committed to following the state’s updated policy on social gatherings to help slow the spread of COVID-19," the press release stated.

