California

California teachers fight for new contracts

By Ian Cull

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dozens of teachers unions around California, including educators in the Bay Area's three largest cities, are uniting in their push for new contracts.

Teachers from 32 major districts around the state have come together around a shared vision of what all schools need to be successful. They launched the "We Can’t Wait" campaign on Tuesday. As part of the effort, teachers rode a trolley to four different sites to spread the word in San Francisco.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

In the South Bay, teachers are bargaining with the San Jose Unified School District, hoping to ensure a new contract is in place when the current one expires in June. What they want boils down to three things: competitive wages so teachers can live where they work and schools can retain good teachers; fully-staffed schools so students are able to learn and receive the support and resources they need with smaller class sizes; and increased safety at schools. They also want teachers to have a seat at the table when talking about safety improvements on campuses.

"We know that when districts can retain trusted teachers who can afford to live in the communities in which they teach, our schools are safer, more trusting environments because it’s those relationships that make all the difference," Willow Glen High School parent Trudi McCanna said.

NBC Bay Area's Ian Cull has more in the video report above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaEducation
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us