California to Open Vaccinations to Everyone 16 and Older Starting April 15

By Amy Taxin and Michael R. Blood

California is expanding its vaccine eligibility to anyone 50 and over starting in April and anyone 16 and over on April 15.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that California expects to receive 2.5 million doses a week in the first half of April and more than 3 million a week in the second half of the month. That's a big jump from the roughly 1.8 million doses a week the state is currently getting.

"In just a few weeks, there'll be no rules, no limitations, as it relates to the ability to get a vaccine administered," Newsom said Thursday at a news conference in Orange County. "This state is going to come roaring back."

The move comes as some California counties have veered away from the state's vaccine eligibility criteria by opening up the shots for people with a broader range of medical conditions and at younger ages than 65 and over or those with specific conditions required in most places.

Newsom said the state will continue to target underserved communities by working with labor groups to reach essential workers and letting health providers target vaccinations by zip code.

States have been opening up eligibility as vaccine supplies have increased. Florida announced Thursday it will open eligibility to anyone 18 and older on April 5., while New York earlier this week expanded eligibility to anyone age 50 and up.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

