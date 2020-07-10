California to Release Some Prisoners Early to Make Space During Pandemic: Report

California prisoners with 12 weeks or fewer remaining in their sentences will get an early release next month, according to the Sacramento Bee, citing a California Corrections Department letter to inmates and memo to staff Thursday.

The move comes as multiple state prisons have seen coronavirus outbreaks in their inmate populations, most notably one at San Quentin in Marin County.

The letter says eligible inmates will receive a credit on their sentence effective Aug. 1 to clear space during the pandemic, the newspaper reported.

Releases are expected shortly thereafter, corrections officials said. The total number of inmates being released was not immediately clear.

Exceptions are those on death row, those serving life sentences without the possibility of parole and those found guilty of serious rules violations since March 1 while in prison, Corrections officials said.