Newsom signs in-vehicle camera privacy law

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation that mandates the notification of motorists when photos are gathered by their in-vehicle cameras.

Under Senate Bill 296, introduced by Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, selling of these images or visual materials to third parties or for advertising purposes will be prohibited.

"It seems like everywhere we go these days we're being recorded or surveilled with no idea how the images are being used," Dodd said in a statement Monday. "This breakdown of our privacy is now happening inside our own cars. With Gov. Newsom's signing of this new law, we can prevent the unwanted taking of video by in-vehicle cameras and give consumers more control over their personal information."

Dodd's office emphasized there is increasing concern that despite the safety benefits that in-vehicle cameras provide, they can also be exploited by data brokers and other third parties who would sell such images without regard to consumer privacy.

Under the newly signed law, "consumers will not have to take action to prevent their in-vehicle video recordings from being collected without their permission or knowledge," Dodd's office said.

The state senator clarified the legislation will not prevent the use of cameras for traffic safety.