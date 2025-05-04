California marks wildfire preparedness week with call to action

California is observing Wildfire Preparedness Week from May 4 to May 10, urging residents to take proactive steps to protect their homes and communities ahead of peak fire season.

This year's campaign is themed "Building a Fire-Ready Future: Strengthening Our Defenses, Together," emphasizing shared responsibility among individuals, neighborhoods, and agencies to reduce wildfire risk.

The state continues to invest in wildfire mitigation through fuel reduction, forest health projects, and grants for landowners, Fire Safe Councils, and Firewise Communities, the agency said.

"Building a fire-ready future means working together," said CAL FIRE Director and Fire Chief Joe Tyler. "By hardening homes, creating defensible space, and making emergency plans, residents help protect lives, property, and our natural resources."

CAL FIRE and the Office of the State Fire Marshal are encouraging all Californians to:

Clear and protect the first five feet around your home, known as Zone 0, to help stop fires from spreading.

Use fire-resistant building materials to harden homes against flying embers.

Develop and practice an evacuation plan.

Stay informed with emergency alerts at https://www.listoscalifornia.org/alerts/.

Pack a "go bag" for quick evacuation.

"Wildfire safety begins with being prepared," said State Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant. "Protecting our communities takes all of us--neighbors, local groups, and state agencies--working together."

More information, resources, and preparedness tools are available at ReadyForWildfire.org and CAL FIRE's FirePLANNER platform.