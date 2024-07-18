AI-powered camera helps Cal Fire crews knock down Aptos blaze

Artificial intelligence helped firefighters respond quickly to a wildfire in a remote part of the Bay Area.

The blaze near Aptos was discovered by an AI-powered camera on Wednesday, which detects smoke and alerts crews to put it out before the fire is able to grow.

"As with everything else with AI, the more reps it has, the better it's getting at detecting that," said Cal Fire Battalion Chief David Acuna.

There are more than 1,200 cameras using AI throughout the state, according to Acuna.

Kim Losey, CEO of Rapid Robotics, uses AI every day to train machines with the goal of helping humans. Losey said what we are seeing now with AI is just the beginning.

"I think that artificial intelligence, when applied in these critical areas, can help us a lot," Losey said. "(AI) can help us do things a lot faster and help us detect things like the fire example."

Both Rapid Robotics and Cal Fire said they use AI, but do not actually make a product or send out a fire crew without humans getting involved first.