Southern California

Altadena community mourns loss of historic Black neighborhoods to wildfires

By Velena Jones

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thousands of Acres in Altadena have been destroyed; among them is the town's historically Black community.

Over the past few days, residents have experienced multiple levels of trauma, from people being reported dead to homes destroyed. Now, many are left wondering what their community will look like once they rebuild.

For many, it's not just the loss of their homes; it's the loss of their community.

Southern California
