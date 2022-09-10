Bay Area Crews Help Fight Mosquito Fire Near Lake Tahoe

Dozens of firefighters from the Bay Area are battling the Mosquito Fire near Lake Tahoe, defending homes and other buildings threatened by flames.

The Santa Clara Fire Department sent crews to the Mosquito Fire along with San Jose, Redwood City, Santa Rosa and several other Bay Area departments.

The fast-moving mosquito fire is ripping through both El Dorado and Placer counties.

As of Saturday night, the fire has burned about 37,326 acres and is still 0% contained.

More than 11,000 people have been evacuated and more than 5,000 homes and buildings are threatened.

“That crew has been at the mosquito fire for several days now currently today actually working on structure protection and prepping homes for the potential for them to be impacted by fire,” said Paul Lowenthal of the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Johnny Worton, owner of Worton’s Market in Foresthill returned to his business to make sure the firefighters protecting his community have the snacks, drinks and supplies they need. He also checked on his own business.

“We did find that some of our refrigeration had down while we were gone so here were some problems,” he said.

On Saturday, Crews used hand tools to cut wide lines they hope will slow the inferno.

“One of the biggest challenges is this terrain . We have heavy fuels and its incredibly dry . We haven’t had any precipitation anywhere for years and the fuels are ready for ignition, and we also have very steep canyons,” said Chris Vestal, a spokesperson for the Mosquito Fire.

Vestal said that crews has to deal with high heat and poor air quality.

“The air quality is bad as the site of the fire and with the inversion here for two days we are breathing in particulate matter, but it possesses another challenge. With aircraft if there is too much smoke they can’t see where they are making drops of laying down retardant line,” he said.

As Bay Area crews are work 24-hour shifts to try to gain the upper hand, a team from San Jose State University’s fire lab is working to scan the plume of the fire. The hope is the experience and expertise from our backyard will help save another California community.