Bay Area fire crews deployed to help battle Southern Califonria wildfires

As wildfires burn across the state, Bay Area fire crews are gearing up to lend a hand.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, Alameda County Fire Department, and San Jose Fire Departments are among the many units mobilizing to Southern California to combat the escalating Bridge Fire, which has now engulfed a staggering 50,000 acres and remains uncontained at 0%.

The Bridge fire is the largest of three wildfires in that region.

"Crew 8, although they're crew technician, they'll be doing firefighting along their line. They're a type 2 crew," said Ryan Nishimoto, deputy chief of the ACFD.

Crews on the front lines said winds have picked up, making it harder to extinguish the blaze.

Families have expressed concerns about the fire, and some found out online that their homes had burned down.

"It's hard to put into words. To say what it feels like. We lost our sanctuary. Our safe place. It was a home. Not a house," said the Martin family.

Separately, crews are also battling the Davis Fire on the California-Nevada border.

The National Weather Service issues a Particularly Dangerous Situation red flag signal, which is unusual for the organization. The agency said gusty winds and dry conditions could lead to rapid fire growth.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo said crews are doing what they can to keep people safe.

"Communication is the key. Nip this in the bud sooner than later," he said.

Some crews have even begun collecting water from Lake Tahoe to battle the blaze.

Although fire conditions remain calm in the Bay Area, officials said they are ready to bring crews back if conditions change.

"If there's a need, we'll ask them to come back home and help us," Nishimoto said.