Big Sur Wildfire Now 70% Contained

By Bay City News

(Photo by Karl Mondon/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

A 700-acre fire that has been burning near Big Sur in Monterey County for nearly a week is now 70 percent contained, according to a spokesperson for Cal Fire Thursday evening.

The Colorado Fire, which is burning in the Palo Colorado area between Big Sur and Carmel-by-the-Sea, is expected to be fully contained by next Wednesday.

All evacuations have been lifted. All road closures have been lifted as well. There have been no injuries or casualties.

Three structures have been destroyed, and 225 structures are threatened.

Firefighters continue to strengthen fire control lines and spent most of the day mopping up hot spots.

The fire started from a pile burn. Nearly 400 firefighters are battling the fire as of Thursday evening.

