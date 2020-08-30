CZU Complex

Boulder Creek Man Goes on Mission to Help Neighbors During Evacuations

“I would try to do videos real quick as I shoot down the street, just so people could know,” he said. “Not knowing was more stressful.”

By Roz Plater

More evacuation orders were lifted in the CZU Complex Fire area Sunday, but it will be a longer wait for Boulder Creek residents who are relying on social media to help get them through.

Kevin Foster, founder of Facebook group “Boulder Creek Neighbors,” said he’s on an unofficial mission to help.

“I occasionally get messages, ‘I had to get out of there so fast I couldn’t catch my cat, can you leave food and water at my place,'” he said, as he loaded his truck with cat food, dog food, chicken feed and water.

The Facebook page is something its 6,500 members have come to depend on now more than ever, sharing information about resources, navigating insurance issues and trying to find out if their homes are still standing.

As Foster goes into the burn zone for the Santa Cruz Mountain Bulletin, he’s been able to get some answers.

His neighbors know the damage to their community is so extensive that it will be awhile before they can get back in.

