Crews battle Bear Fire near Tahoe National Forest, prompting evacuations

By NBC Bay Area staff

Crews were battling a fast-moving wildfire near Tahoe National Forest in Northern California on Monday.

The blaze called the "Bear Fire" broke out after 2 p.m. in Sierra County and just south of the town of Loyalton.

Cal Fire said the wildfire has grown to about 1,183 acres and is 0% contained.

As a precaution, crews issued evacuation orders for residents in the area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

