CZU Complex

CZU Wildfire Evacuation Shelters Consolidating After Repopulation

There are still about 500 displaced residents in county facilities. 

By Bay City News

Evacuation shelters in Santa Cruz County are consolidating to address the needs of those impacted by the CZU Lightning Complex, with longer-term displacements, county officials said Tuesday. 

Nearly two-thirds of the shelter population has left because of the repopulation of significant areas in the county. However, there are still about 500 displaced residents in county facilities. 

Evacuees staying in those shelters are receiving help from staff to discuss different options, according to the county. 

Shelter sites remain open at Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds in Watsonville, Seventh Day Adventists Conference Grounds in Soquel, Cabrillo College in Aptos, Harbor High School in Santa Cruz, and Simpkins Family Swim Center in Live Oak. The American Red Cross will play a significant role in the transition shelter operations.

