Determined to Protect Their Homes, CA Residents Purchase Personal Fire Trucks

In light of the recent California wildfires that left over a million acres burned and firefighting resources stretched dangerously thin, an unprecedented number of Californians are investing in their own supplies – including fire trucks, according to a report from SF Gate.

The trucks, which appear to be advertised largely on Craigslist, range in price from around $15,000 to nearly $70,000, and at least one is being sold by a Napa resident claiming to have purchased two but “only really needs one.”

The move is alarming to some fire officials, who don’t encourage people to try to fight fires themselves, the report said.

“People don’t understand the ferocity of these fires that we’ve been dealing with the last five or so years,” Cal Fire Captain Scott McLean told SF Gate. “They’re very unpredictable and you can’t project what the fire’s going to do.”