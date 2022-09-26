Feds Seize PG&E Pole in Criminal Probe of Mosquito Fire: Utility

In a federal regulatory filing Monday, PG&E says one of its transmission poles has been seized as part of a U.S. Forest Service criminal probe into the Mosquito Fire that began earlier this month east of Foresthill in Placer County.

The filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission says the forest service seized the "transmission poles and attached equipment" on Sept. 24, near where the Sept. 6 fire started at the OxBow Reservoir.

The fire has so far scorched nearly 77,000 acres and has destroyed 90 homes and other structures across El Dorado and Placer counties. As of Monday, it was 85% contained.

The utility had previously reported to state regulators that there was failure on its OxBow and Middlefork no. 1 transmission systems at the time of the fire.

Last week, PG&E was named in the first civil lawsuit over the fire.