Firefighters Reach Full Containment on CZU Complex Fire

More than a month after it first ignited, the CZU Complex Fire burning in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties were 100% contained Tuesday, Cal Fire said.

Crews continue monitoring the fire for areas that may still be smoldering as firefighters warned “contained” is not “controlled.”

Flames scorched a total of 86,509 acres and destroyed 925 residences, but firefighters managed to save thousands of homes.

#CZULightningComplex is 100% contained. Remember, contained is not controlled. We will continue to monitor this fire for smoldering areas. pic.twitter.com/65P0W55XVZ — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) September 23, 2020

Officials said a 63-year-old woman was found dead inside the fire zone in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Though contained, nearly 1,000 residents remain under evacuation orders.

The flames were first reported on Aug. 16.