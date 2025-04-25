california wildfires

Forum at Stanford tackles wildfire strategies, goals

By Robert Handa

NBC Universal, Inc.

From Gov. Gavin Newsom and CalFire announcing a major expansion to the state’s aerial firefighting fleet to a wildfire conference at Stanford University with experts weighing in on how to do more, California is taking big steps to prepare for wildfire season.

Wildfires and the economic cost of wildfires is a big topic to cover, but the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research tackled it at a forum Thursday. The discussion focused on how to develop strategy and spend money effectively on both fire fighting and fire prevention.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

NBC Bay Area's Robert Handa has more in the video report above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

california wildfiresCalifornia
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us