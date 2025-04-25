Forum at Stanford tackles wildfire strategies, goals

From Gov. Gavin Newsom and CalFire announcing a major expansion to the state’s aerial firefighting fleet to a wildfire conference at Stanford University with experts weighing in on how to do more, California is taking big steps to prepare for wildfire season.

Wildfires and the economic cost of wildfires is a big topic to cover, but the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research tackled it at a forum Thursday. The discussion focused on how to develop strategy and spend money effectively on both fire fighting and fire prevention.

NBC Bay Area's Robert Handa has more in the video report above.