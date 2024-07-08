Group of 13 hikers missing within Lake Tahoe-area wildfire zone

Authorities in Placer County have launched a search for a group of hikers unaccounted for within the boundaries of a wildfire in Tahoe National Forest.

Placer County sheriff's officials said Monday they've identified 13 missing hikers within the Royal Fire zone. The hikers range in age from 16 to 20, and they are believed to be together.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue unit was searching for the group by ground and air, officials said.

The Royal Fire had burned about 170 acres as of Monday morning, according to Cal Fire. It is not a Cal Fire incident, however, as it is under National Forest Service jurisdiction.

The blaze sparked at about 4:10 p.m. Sunday west of Soda Springs, Cal Fire said.

Evacuation warnings and road closures were in place Monday. No mandatory evacuations had been issued.