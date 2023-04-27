Hot Weather a Reminder Wildfire Season is Here

Hot weather in the Bay Area is a reminder that wildfire season is here. Fortunately, experts are projecting fewer and smaller wildfires this summer.

California could see normal to below-normal fires in June and July for the first time in many years, according to San Jose State professor Craig Clements, who specializes in wildfire research.

Regardless, firefighters are in preparation mode.

