LA-area wildfires: More firefighters arrive, gusty winds continue

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

More crews have arrived in the Los Angeles area, some from the Bay Area, to help fight the deadly wildfires, as gusty winds continued to fuel the flames.

The combined death toll was 10 as of Friday morning -- two in the 20,000-acre Palisades Fire and eight in the 14,000-acre Eaton Fire, officials say. Crews had 6% containment on the Palisades Fire.

