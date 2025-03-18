PG&E to hold wildfire safety town hall for Bay Area residents

PG&E is holding a virtual town hall Tuesday evening to help Bay Area residents reduce wildfire risk in their communities.

Residents in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco and San Mateo counties can join the 5:30 p.m. webinar and will have the opportunity to ask questions and connect with PG&E leaders, the utility says.

PG&E also will share general wildfire safety tips as well as updates specific to each region.

For instructions on how to join the town hall and for more information, visit PG&E's webinar page.