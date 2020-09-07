Creek Fire

Rescue Mission Underway in Fresno County

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Another dangerous rescue mission was underway Monday night as firefighters and the national guard were trying to save at least 50 people trapped by the Creek Fire in Fresno County.

The mission included Chinook and Blackhawk helicopters with night vision capabilities.

The people were trapped near Chinese Peak and Lake Edison, this is the second attempt at a rescue. Crews tried earlier but the smoke made it impossible.

A Bay Area woman’s camping trip turned into a race to outrun the Creek Fire burning in the Sierra National Forest. Marianne Favro reports.

At least one person is dead in the Creek Fire zone but how and why is still not clear.

The fire has scorched more than 135,000 acres with no containment. 

Fire officials are calling it an “unprecedented disaster.”

