Stanford study shows wildfires impact soil, future plant growth

Wildfires are causing changes in our earth's soil chemistry, according to a new study released by scientists at Stanford and Colorado State universities.

The study shows wildfires, especially high-severity blazes, have a direct influence on transforming soil properties, ranging from landscape-scale changes to molecular changes.

Those soil changes ultimately also impact air quality and plant growth, the study says.

Researchers also found that better techniques are needed to monitor changes in the soil. They say monitoring is likely the key to informing professionals on how to treat drinking water sourced from burned areas, support reforestation and protect workers against toxins during cleanup.

The study indicates the lengthening of fire season over the past two decades has contributed to an increase in the rate of high-severity fires and the total area burned each year, which could translate to deeper impacts on the soil.