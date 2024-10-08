wildfires

Watch Duty app designed to provide public with real-time wildfire information

By Rob Mayeda

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new app designed for wildfire information is soaring up the download charts as fire season ramps up.

The app is called Watch Duty. You can think of it as a funnel for all things wildfire information.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Real-time fire crew reports, Cal Fire data, satellite and weather information, and ALERTWildfire cameras are integrated into the platform.

It's an idea the founder said began from his own experience with the North Bay wildfires, specifically the Walbridge Fire from 2020.

A reminder: When emergency evacuation orders are given, you do need to clear out as quickly as possible, so think of the app as a companion providing updates. You still need to act immediately when evacuation orders or warnings get issued.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

wildfirescalifornia wildfires
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us