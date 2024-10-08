Watch Duty app designed to provide public with real-time wildfire information

A new app designed for wildfire information is soaring up the download charts as fire season ramps up.

The app is called Watch Duty. You can think of it as a funnel for all things wildfire information.

Real-time fire crew reports, Cal Fire data, satellite and weather information, and ALERTWildfire cameras are integrated into the platform.

It's an idea the founder said began from his own experience with the North Bay wildfires, specifically the Walbridge Fire from 2020.

A reminder: When emergency evacuation orders are given, you do need to clear out as quickly as possible, so think of the app as a companion providing updates. You still need to act immediately when evacuation orders or warnings get issued.