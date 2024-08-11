Wildfire smoke in Bay Area prompts air quality advisory through Sunday

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has extended an air quality advisory to Sunday.

According to the district, residual wildfire smoke and pollution are impacting the air quality in the Bay Area. The lingering impact includes hazy and smoky skies.

The advisory was initially issued Thursday afternoon.

“Along the coast we’re seeing good air quality and a little bit in the East Bay and South Bay we’re seeing some moderate air quality,” said Aaron Richardson, a district spokesperson. “We’re not anticipating that air quality at ground level will be too bad if we did, we would be issuing a full spare the air alert.”

Richardson added that the advisory is more of a precaution.

“Moderate air quality won't affect most people too much but anyone who is especially sensitive who has got preexisting respiratory or health conditions might want to not be outside as much,” he said.

The district recommends residents stay inside with closed windows and doors until smoke levels subside.

The agency warned that the elderly, children and people with respiratory illnesses are more susceptible to elevated air pollution levels. It advised that people limit outdoor air exposure and set air conditioning units and car vent systems to recirculate air.

“The use of indoor air filtration or going to a Clean Air Center or other location with filtered air, such as a library or mall, can also help reduce smoke exposure,” the agency said in a news release.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The advisory comes as one of the largest wildfires in the state’s history has grown to more than 420,000 acres.

The blaze, dubbed the Park Fire, is the fourth largest fire the state has seen and is only 36% contained. Reinforcements from Alameda County have been sent to battle the Northern California fire.