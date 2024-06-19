california wildfires

Fast-moving Northern California wildfire spreads to over 15,500 acres

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Northern California wildfire continued to burn out of control Wednesday morning, scorching more than 15,500 acres in Colusa County, according to Cal Fire.

The Sites Fire, southeast of Stonyford in Colusa County, was up to 15,565 acres and 15% contained as of Wednesday morning, Cal Fire said.

The fire ignited at about 1:40 p.m. Monday near Sites Lodoga Road and Wilson Creek, southeast of Stonyford, Cal Fire said. It quickly spread to nearly 4,000 acres Monday then more than doubled in size to 10,000 acres overnight Tuesday.

Winds and low relative humidity have contributed to the fire's rapid spread, fire officials said. A red flag warning is in effect in the area.

The fire is burning out of control, and smoke is drifting south into parts the North Bay, authorities say. The Napa County Sheriff's Office warned residents Tuesday about heavy smoke in the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation, Cal Fire said.

This article tagged under:

california wildfires
