California woman, 77, dies after snorkeling in Hawaii

By NBC Bay Area staff

Poipu Beach Park.
A 77-year-old woman from California died after snorkeling in Hawaii earlier this month, according to officials.

Judith Bailey was pulled from the water at Po‘ipū Beach Park in Kauai on June 19 and transported to a local hospital where she later died, officials said.

Ocean Safety Bureau personnel spotted Bailey in distress in a lagoon area off the beach, officials said. She was pulled out of the water and said to be conscious and alert.

Paramedics transported her to Wilcox Medical Center, but she did not survive, according to officials. As of last Thursday, autopsy results were still pending.

"We are saddened to report this death of another visitor," Kaua’i Police Department Investigative Services Bureau Acting Captain Kennison Nagahisa said in a statement. "We remind the public to be aware of your surroundings and your abilities in the water."

Earlier this month, a San Jose man on his honeymoon drowned while snorkeling off Oahu.

