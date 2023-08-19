Californians stock up, prepare for Hurricane Hilary

It was a race against the clock as Southern California residents prepared for Hurricane Hilary Saturday.

Many SoCal residents are going to grocery stores to stock up and filling up sandbags to help prepare for possible flooding.

As of Saturday afternoon, Hilary downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane. It's expected to be a tropical storm by the time it reaches Southern California.

While people stock up, state leaders gave an update on safety efforts that are already underway.

Emergency management services pre-positioned staff and supplies across Southern California. State officials are advising people to stay off the road for non-essential travel in preparation for possible flashing flooding, mudslides and high winds and even isolated tornadoes.

Some flights, sporting events have been cancelled as Hurricane Hilary nears and even some campgrounds have been closed.

Marianne Favro and Rob Mayeda have the full report in the video above.

Southern California was sunny as usual Friday evening, but that’s expected to quickly change with Hurricane Hilary. People in Los Angeles are already picking up supplies and filling sandbags. NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spoke to NBC’s Tracey Leong for some insight on what’s happening down there.