California's Expiring Eviction Moratorium Leaves Advocates Busy Helping Tenants

California's eviction moratorium expires Thursday.

For some Bay Area cities and counties, that won't change much because local protections are still in place. But in other spots, like Contra Costa County, evictions could start Friday.

Wednesday was crunch time for groups like legal services agency Centro Legal De La Raza. Staff was trying to get the message out to tenants in the East Bay county.

"We’re doing outreach pretty widely in Contra Costa County," said Reetu Mody, managing attorney at Centro Legal De La Raza. "We are trying to reach specifically non-English speakers, if we can low-income folks."

Contra Costa County-based nonprofit Monument Impact is also in overdrive, trying to educate tenants about their rights.

"We’re trying to prevent tenants from not just being evicted, but we’re still in the middle of a COVID crisis," Monument Impact Executive Director Debra Ballinger said.

The group is worried evicted tenants will have trouble finding a new place to live.

"As we know, there’s been a housing crisis in the Bay Area for a very long time," Ballinger said.

Rent relief is available for people who are undocumented. People can quality regardless of immigration status and they will not be asked to show proof of citizenship.

The rent and utility relief application can be found on the state's website. People can also find more housing resources here.