Storm-Battered Capitola Wharf Could Be Closed for a Year

By Brendan Weber

NBC Universal, Inc.

The storm-damaged wharf in Capitola is expected to remain closed for a year, a local business announced Tuesday.

Towering waves battered the popular beachside town's wharf earlier this month, ripping off wood planks in parts and completely wiping out a chunk in the middle of the wharf's span.

Capitola Boat and Bait, one of the businesses located at the end of the wharf, made the closure announcement on social media, saying it hopes the yearlong timeline is "the worst case scenario."

"We are heartbroken for both the employees and customers," the business wrote in an Instagram post. "We have received so many heart-warming messages from our customers, we appreciate all of you guys."

