SUV Flies Over Cliff, Into Ocean in Carlsbad

A driver on a coast road in Carlsbad went flying over a cliff and into the water below on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The white SUV had been transitioning to Carlsbad Boulevard from Palomar Airport Road a little after 5 p.m. when the man crossed multiple lanes of traffic, went through a guard rail and flew dozens of feet down to the beach below, eventually ending up in the water, according to Carlsbad police.

NBC 7's Dave Summers has details of the crash and the rescue operation.

Rescuers were called out and the driver was pulled from the vehicle. The condition of the victim is not yet known, but his injuries were not fatal, officials said. In fact, a paramedic at the scene told NBC 7 that the man seemed lucid when rescuers brought him back up to the top of the cliff.

A witness told NBC 7 that the vehicle was going 20-30 mph when it went off the road. He also said he didn't see the SUV's brake lights come on during the incident, but he did saw a silhouette of the driver as the vehicle went past and he did not see the driver's hands on the wheel.

Not long after the crash, waves washed up on the SUV, with seaweed tangling on its undercarriage. Nearby, nearly a dozen of lifeguards and others were seen discussing the situation.