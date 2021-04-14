Caught on Video: Brazen Burglars Hit Same Gas Station Twice

By Eric S. Page

Think there's nothing to steal from a shuttered gas station when the cash is all locked up?

San Diego police are looking for a pair of thieves who made off with $30,000 in loot from a Circle K in the Tierrasanta neighborhood of San Diego on Dec. 6 at 4:15 in the morning. The brazen thieves returned March 1 to hit the same gas station again, this time making off with an estimated $26,000 in cigarettes and lottery scratch tickets.

The same crooks have committed six other burglaries around San Diego, police believe, everywhere from the city of San Diego to East County. Each time, they took just smokes and scratchers.

Investigators have video of the men at the scene both times. During each burglary, they arrived in a dark-colored Hyundai with California plates with tags similar to 7TME028.

As seen in the video, one of the men was wearing a black North Face jacket and jeans, with gray/black shoes. His partner had on a gray and black jacket, dark pants, black ski mask and black gloves, and was wearing maroon/brown shoes.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters can call SDPD directly at (858) 495-7955 or phone in a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

