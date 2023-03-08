5th Snowiest Winter at Central Sierra Snow Lab

This winter has been the fifth snowiest in the nearly 80-year history of the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab – and even more is on the way.

As of Wednesday morning, the lab – located at an elevation of 6,894 feet near Donner Pass – has received 603 inches of snowfall since Oct. 1, 2022. That's just over 50 feet.

Friendly reminder that this does not disprove climate change. Extremes are getting more extreme swinging from wet to dry and back. Increases in temperature mean the atmosphere can hold more water vapor (snow), which will give us the occasional big winter and the temp trend is 📈 — UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (@UCB_CSSL) March 8, 2023

The all-time snowiest season on record at the lab was 1952 when 812 inches of snow fell.

The lab has been keeping records since it was built in 1946.

Here's a look at the top 10 snowiest seasons at the lab.