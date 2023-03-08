California

5th Snowiest Winter at Central Sierra Snow Lab

By Brendan Weber

Sign nearly blocked by snowfall.
Fred Greaves / California Department of Water Resources

This winter has been the fifth snowiest in the nearly 80-year history of the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab – and even more is on the way.

As of Wednesday morning, the lab – located at an elevation of 6,894 feet near Donner Pass – has received 603 inches of snowfall since Oct. 1, 2022. That's just over 50 feet.

The all-time snowiest season on record at the lab was 1952 when 812 inches of snow fell.

The lab has been keeping records since it was built in 1946.

Here's a look at the top 10 snowiest seasons at the lab.

YEARSNOWFALL (INCHES)
1952812
1983671
2011643
1982624
2023603
1969602
1995598
1956594
1958593
2017573

