California

Chancellor of California State University Resigns

By Bay City News

Joseph I. Castro
calstate.edu

The chancellor of the California State University system resigned Thursday evening effective immediately, according to a spokesperson for the chancellor's office.

Chancellor Joseph Castro notified the Board of Trustees of the California State University of his decision to resign. 

"I have been honored to serve the California State University for more than eight years, including as its eighth chancellor, and the decision to resign is the most difficult of my professional life," Castro said. "While I disagree with many aspects of recent media reports and the ensuing commentary, it has become clear to me that resigning at this time is necessary so that the CSU can maintain its focus squarely on its educational mission and the impactful work yet to be done."

Trustees are finalizing a plan to replace Castro permanently, In the interim, Steve Relyea, executive vice chancellor and chief financial officer, will serve as acting chancellor until an interim chancellor is named. 

The next trustees meeting will be held March 22 and 23. 

Castro's resignation follows criticism of his handling of sexual assault allegations against a top administrator at Fresno State University.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaCalifornia State University
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us