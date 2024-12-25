CHP maximum enforcement period continues through Christmas Day

California Highway Patrol's maximum enforcement period, or MEP, is continuing through Christmas Day to help deter dangerous driving.

Until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, California Highway Patrol, or CHP, is deploying increased patrols on highways and freeways across the state. Officers are on the lookout for risky driving behaviors such as drunk driving, speeding, distracted driving and seat belt violations.

"Last year, during the 78-hour Christmas MEP, 20 lives were lost in crashes within CHP jurisdiction," CHP said in a Facebook post. "In addition, CHP officers made more than 900 DUI arrests."

Every year during the holiday season, CHP begins a period of maximum enforcement at a time considered to be more dangerous on the roads.

"As families prepare to celebrate the holidays, the California Highway Patrol reminds everyone to prioritize safety on the road," CHP said. "To ensure travelers stay safe this busy season, the CHP is launching the first of two statewide Maximum Enforcement Periods (MEPs) this month to reduce traffic incidents by targeting unsafe driving behaviors and assisting motorists."

The second maximum enforcement period will cover the New Year's holiday, starting on New Year's Eve next Tuesday.

CHP is also asking that the public report dangerous drivers by calling 911.

"Buckle up, drive responsibly, and if you're celebrating, always plan for a sober ride," CHP said. "Thoughtful choices save lives and keep California's roads safe for everyone."